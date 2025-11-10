PPSC unveils major merit system reforms effective from January 2026

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced key reforms to improve its merit system for provincial job appointments, aiming to establish a uniform, transparent, and fair recruitment process.

The new merit system will take effect from 1 January 2026.

PPSC Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz stated that under the revised system, merit will now be determined solely based on written examination results and interviews, with greater emphasis on exam scores.

The longstanding practice of awarding additional marks for academic achievements, research work, or non-clinical experience will be discontinued, he added.

Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz said the changes are designed to create a more uniform and equitable process, free from discretionary advantages.

The PPSC, which oversees the selection of candidates for government positions in Punjab, has pledged to continue its mission of promoting excellence, professionalism, and competence within the provincial public service.

How to Apply for PPSC Jobs Online

1) Visit the official PPSC website https://www.ppsc.gop.pk/ and click the “Apply Online” button.

2) Select the desired post and review eligibility criteria before clicking “Proceed.”.

3) Read the “Important Instructions” and “EPay User Manual”, select the undertaking checkbox and click the “Apply Online” button.

4) Enter your CNIC Number and click the “Proceed” Button to complete the application.