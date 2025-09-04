Punjab issues over 23,000 driving licences in 24 hours

Punjab traffic police issued over 23,000 driving licences in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing officials.

According to a spokesperson, Punjab police are actively ensuring the strict implementation of traffic laws across the province.

In the last 24 hours alone, 23,779 individuals were issued driving licences, while 37,236 challans were issued for traffic violations.

The penalties collectively generated fines amounting to Rs21 million.

Additionally, 343 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, with 29 of them impounded at police stations.

The spokesperson noted that the Inspector General of Punjab Police has directed strict action against traffic rule violators to ensure road safety and environmental protection.

The IG further highlighted that 127 driving training schools operated by Punjab Police are actively providing training to citizens, aiming to promote responsible driving culture across the province.

Earlier, Rawalpindi traffic police issued a schedule of the mobile driving licence vans for the city during the current week for issuance of driving licences to the masses.

According to the schedule, the vehicle will visit Raja Bazar, near Fawara Chowlk on September 4, Thursday (today).

Similarly, residents of Jhawara Picket Dhamial Camp can avail driving license services on September 5, Friday as the van will visit the area.

On September 2, the mobile van was present in Scut village in Tehsil of Kallar Syedan for driving licences.

On September 3,Wednesday, the mobile license van facilitated people of Kuri Dolal village, Tehsil Gujar Khan.