Punjab issues warning over donations to 'THESE organisations'

LAHORE: The Home Department of Punjab has issued a detailed list of banned and unregistered organisations under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, warning citizens that providing financial assistance to proscribed groups is a criminal offence.

In an official statement, the home department of Punjab stated that donating zakat, charity or any other form of financial support to outlawed organisations is punishable by law.

It urged citizens to ensure that their contributions are made only to properly registered charities. Authorities said that all charitable organisations operating in Punjab must be registered with the ‘Punjab Charity Commission’.

Citizens have been advised to verify registration through the QR code printed on an organisation’s certificate before making donations.

The statement further stated that the public must ensure that their assistance reaches genuine beneficiaries and not terrorists.

The list of banned organizations issued by the home department of Punjab, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-e-Sahaba, Tehreek-e-Jafaria, Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi, Tehreek-s Islami, Khudam ul Islam, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and ISIS.

In addition, Balochistan Liberation Army, Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Zainebiyoun Brigade and Hafiz Gul Bahadur group was also declared outlawed.

Numerous organisations operating under charitable and welfare names have also been included in the list issued by the Home Department of Punjab, including Al Rehmat Trust Bahawalpur, Al Furqan Trust Karachi, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, Al Akhtar Trust, Maymar Trust and Al Hamd Trust.

The Home Department of Punjab has appealed to citizens to report any fundraising activity or suspicious behaviour linked to banned organisations. Complaints can be made via the toll-free number 0800-11111 or the helpline 042-99213871.

The complete list of proscribed organisations has also been uploaded to the websites of the Punjab Home Department and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).