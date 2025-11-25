Punjab Kissan Card final payment deadline update

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued an important update for farmers regarding the final payment deadline for the Kissan Card.

In a statement shared on social media, the department urged all beneficiaries to submit their pending payments to avoid suspension of their Kissan Cards.

According to the Agriculture Extension Department, the last date to clear outstanding dues under the Kissan Card—set by the Punjab government for the convenience of farmers—has been fixed as November 25, 2025.

Farmers who were delayed in depositing their facilitation amounts or installments used under the Kissan Card can now make payments without any penalty until the deadline.

The department warned that farmers who fail to clear their dues by the due date will have their Kissan Cards blocked, making them ineligible for subsidy schemes and other agricultural benefits.

Farmers have been advised to ensure timely payment so that their cards remain active and they continue receiving uninterrupted government support.

Consequences of Non-Payment

The Agriculture Department further cautioned that farmers who do not pay their dues by November 25, 2025, will face the following actions:

Cancellation of eligibility for future loans

Repayment of loan amounts with interest

One acre of owned land to be mortgaged to the Bank of Punjab

Permanent ineligibility for all future government schemes and subsidies

Permanent blocking of the Kissan Card

Benefits for Farmers Who Pay Dues on Time