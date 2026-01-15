Punjab kite-flying ban continues, brief 3-day relief for Basant in Feb

LAHORE: Punjab’s home department on Thursday said that the kite flying ban continuing in the province under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill 2025.

A brief permission will be given for three days to celebrate traditional Basant festival.

The Punjab Assembly had passed the law on December 24 with a majority vote, introducing strict new rules and penalties aimed at protecting human life and property. The legislation cancelled the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001.

Provincial home department said that a brief permission has been given on February 6 to 8 to legally celebrate traditional Basant festival in Lahore. “Before fixed days and time kite-flying would be illegal,” home department clarified.

The violation of the law could result in prison sentences up to five years, and fines of up to Rs.2 million or both.

Under the law, the use, manufacture, storage and sale of kite and strings will be resulting in up to seven years prison term and fines of up to five million rupees.