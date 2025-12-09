Punjab kite-flying legislation tabled in assembly

LAHORE: Government has tabled the Punjab Kite-flying Ordinance in provincial legislature under which deputy commissioner will issue the kite flying permit.

Under the legislation, registration will be mandatory for kite making and flying and kite makers have to get registered with the deputy commissioner of the district.

“If a person caught for kite and string making and selling, will be liable to up to five years jail term and Rs five lac fine as punishment”.

“Metal string and sharp-edged twine will be prohibited under the law and any person caught with making or selling the metal string or sharp thread will be awarded five years prison term and upto Rs two million fine,” draft of the legislation read.

Under the law a sub-inspector rank police office could arrest the offender without warrant on report about the prohibited material.

“On report about presence of the prohibited material search can be conducted without warrant under the law,” draft read.

In a district with permission for kite flying, motorbike riding without protective gear will be prohibited.

The law will replace the kite flying ban ordinance 2001, which will be stand cancelled.

Proposed ordinance has been referred to the concerned house committee for two months. The draft will become a law after passage from the assembly.

The Punjab government had earlier announced permitting kite flying, with conditional approval for celebrating Basant through an ordinance signed by the Governor of Punjab.

The ordinance outlines specific rules for Basant celebrations, with strict penalties for violations. Children under 18 years of age will not be allowed to fly kites, and in case of non-compliance, their guardians will be held responsible.

Kite flying will only be allowed using threads made of cotton. The use of metallic or sharp-edged threads is strictly prohibited and will carry severe punishments.

Kite flying associations must be registered with the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district. Kites must be purchased from registered vendors, each linked to a unique QR code. Kites themselves will also carry QR codes to identify the sellers.

Thread makers will also be registered, with QR codes to verify their identity.

Kite flying had been banned in Punjab since 2001.