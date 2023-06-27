Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution provided opportunity to PDM: JI chief

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provided one wheeling opportunity to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by dissolving two Punjab, KP assemblies, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JI chief urged the politicians to hold talks for sustainable democracy because if elections are not held in 2023 the political parties will have to go for the Local Government (LG) elections.

Siraj ul Haq lashed out at the PDM leadership saying that the decisions which are taken abroad will never benefit the people of Pakistan.

He said that JI’s manifesto is a ray of hope for the nation, and the manifesto will be implemented for the welfare of the people when the party comes into power.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq demanded the federal government to publicize the details of the new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sirajul Haq said in a statement that a tsunami of inflation will hit the country after the IMF agreement. He demanded the government to publicize the details of the IMF agreement.

“Youth are committing suicides due to unemployment and the rulers are proving that the country is seized by the elites and mafias. Economic, political, and social terrorism on the rise in the country now.”

The JI Ameer asked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to present its performance before the nation.