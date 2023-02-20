Punjab, KP elections: ECP summons ‘important meeting’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an ‘important meeting’ tomorrow to discuss President Arif Alvi’s announcement of date for holding elections for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting would review the President’s announcement and would take a decision according to ‘Constitution and law’.

The development came after President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 9 as the date for holding general elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. The announced the date under section 57(2) of the constitution.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja president Arif Alvi said the constitution does not allow to exceed 90 days for holding elections after the dissolution of assemblies and he has taken the oath to defend and protect the constitution.

The letter stated that ECP and governor KP and Punjab are not fulfilling their duties to hold elections within 90 days and the president has announced an election date to avoid violation of the constitution.

He said that both the constitutional offices are placing the ball in each other’s court, which is resulting in delay and creating a serious danger to the constitution. President Arif Alvi said that it is ECP’s responsibility to hold the election in 90 days and he started the process of serious consultation on the election date.

ECP decides not to attend election meeting at presidency

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided against attending the meeting summoned by President Arif Alvi to discuss the dates for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, to decide whether to accept or reject the invitation made by Presidency.

The electoral watchdog stuck to its yesterday’s stance of no need for consultation with President Alvi for elections in provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

ECP expresses concern over President’s ‘choice of words’

Earlier on Feb 18, responding to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed reservations over the words used by the president while addressing constitutional institutions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the letter, the electoral watchdog – while expressing reservations – said that president should have used a “better choice of words” while addressing other constitutional institutions.

“The office of the president is the highest constitutional body whereas all other constitutional and legal bodies are under constitutional obligation to offer utmost respect for the president,” the letter stated.

“We are sure that it is impartial and expect paternal guidance from this prestigious in office towards other constitutional bodies,” the ECP wrote, adding that there will be better choice of words while addressing such other constitutional institutions.

President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, President ArifAlvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He conveyed that it was ultimately the Commission, which if it failed to discharge its functions and duties, was to be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution of the country.

