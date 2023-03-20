Punjab, KP elections: ECP summons ‘consultative meeting’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an ‘important meeting’ tomorrow to consult on holding elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the electoral watchdog has summoned the ‘consultative meeting’ tomorrow at 11:00 am.

The participants will review the meetings with relevant stakeholders in relations with holding elections for Punjab and KP assemblies.

The ECP will also review the answer forwarded by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, sources added.

KP Governor’s statement

Earlier in the day, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali proposed the political parties to mull over conducting elections across the country on the same day.

While talking to the journalists in Peshawar today, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that he held a meeting with the chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) KP regarding the elections. He added that he will also meet the chief election commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He vowed that they will pave way for organising fair and free elections in light of the decision of the Supreme Court (SC).

Governor Ali urged the political parties to mull over the option of conducting elections across the country on the same day. He also asked the political parties to bring down the political temperature by promoting tolerance, traditions and politeness.

The governor said that Punjab province is going through political turmoil, whereas, the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not good. He added that political tension on the basis of an arrest warrant was not good for the country.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

SC verdict

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on Wednesday that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days.

CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar supported the verdict, while Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah opposed the admissibility of the suo moto notice and dissented from the majority verdict.

Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhail in their dissenting notes agreed with the position of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah. “The matter was already being heard in the high courts, Supreme Court cannot take suo moto notice on the undertrial cases in the high courts.”

The short verdict stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed in discharging its role in the election. The announcement of the election date in KP is the responsibility of the provincial governor, while the president has the authority as per law and constitution to fix the election date in Punjab.

The verdict further stated a consultation to fix the date of elections in Punjab, if they are not possible on April 9, the date announced by the president.

