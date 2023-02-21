ECP to seek guidance from AGP after Alvi unilaterally fixes poll date

ISLAMABAD: A day after President Arif Alvi unilaterally announced Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial assembly’s election date, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided on Tuesday to consult the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and legal experts on the matter, ARY News reported.

The decision to consult AGP on election date was taken in a meeting of ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In a press release issued today, the electoral watchdog said that the commission has invited AGP for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday while two legal experts are also being chosen for consultation on the matter.

“It was decided that the ECP will continue to take decisions as per the Constitution and without any pressure,” the electoral watchdog said in the press release.

President Arif Alvi Monday unilaterally fixed April 9 as the date of the vote in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The president announced April 9 for election in Punjab and KP under section 57(2) of the constitution.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja, President Arif Alvi said the constitution does not allow to exceed 90 days for holding elections after the dissolution of assemblies and he has taken the oath to defend and protect the constitution. The letter stated that ECP, governors of KP and Punjab are not fulfilling their duties to hold elections within 90 days and the president has announced an election date to avoid violation of the constitution. Read more: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI ASKS ECP TO ANNOUNCE KP, PUNJAB ELECTION DATES The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refused to participate in the meeting so hereby the president announces the election date, April 9, the letter stated. Earlier, President Arif Alvi had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

Comments