Get your land record corrected in Punjab- PLRA process

LAHORE: The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has issued details of the official procedure for rectifying errors in land records.

According to the PLRA, citizens seeking correction in their land records have to visit a designated service centre of the PLRA with their original national identity card.

At the reception desk, applicants are required to register their identity card details, undergo a photograph and biometric verification, and obtain a service token.

Once the token is issued, the citizen’s land record is examined by a service centre official to determine whether the error is the result of a data entry mistake or relates to field staff records.

The service centre official will register the complaint (Fard Badr) prepared by data entry or field staff and forward it to the service centre incharge.

The service center in-charge then compares the revised document with the existing record before sending it for verification to the ADLR.

The ADLR conducts an inquiry and, upon satisfaction, formally verifies the (Fard Badr).

Fard Badr

Fard Badar refers to the correction or modification of land revenue records to rectify errors or update ownership details. It is a legal procedure carried out by the revenue department to ensure that the official records accurately reflect reality.

Situations requiring Fard Badar include:

Incorrect owner names due to clerical mistakes.

Misrepresentation of land area or classification.

Errors in mutation (Inteqal) processes.

Discrepancies arising from inheritance claims or land disputes.

Unlike general mutation (Inteqal), which records ownership changes due to transactions, Fard Badar is specifically aimed at rectifying existing errors in land documents.