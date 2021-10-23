Punjab to launch massive corona vaccination drive from Oct 25

LAHORE: Punjab’s health department has announced to launch a massive corona vaccination drive from October 25, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Provincial Health Secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch has stated that the vaccination campaign will be initiated in all districts of the province.

The Punjab government will open 14,000 new vaccination centres to ensure success of the drive, the secretary further said.

Pakistan has today announced a milestone of administering over 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began in February this year.

“Pakistan administers its 100 millionth Covid vaccine dose,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said in a Twitter post today.

The Covid-19 viral disease has claimed 15 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,359.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 552 more people were infected with the virus, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the disease to 1,270,552.

