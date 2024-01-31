Punjab launches arms license management system

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has launched “the Punjab arms license management system”, ARY News reported.

As per details, the agreement on issuance of online arms licenses took place between the Interior Ministry of Punjab and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The new portal will enable the issuance and renewal of arms licenses online and the online portal also includes the transfers of licenses in someone else’s name.

Mohsin Naqvi said that such initiative will curb corruption in the issuance arms licensing.

Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar imposed a ban on arms licenses in the province.

The Interior secretary issued a notification on the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar. The notification stated that the ban would be imposed on the issuance of licenses of arms from the district commissioner offices and the interior ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 20, Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan issued notices, to the Attorney General and Advocate General, seeking report from the provincial interior secretary and IGs in one month regarding issuance of prohibited arms in a case about stolen arms

In the written order, the apex court took notice while hearing a bail plea of the accused in an arms theft case. During the hearing of the case, the issuance of prohibited license came to light.