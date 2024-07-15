web analytics
Monday, July 15, 2024
Punjab introduces ‘paid internships’ to fight smog; Who can apply?

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched Chief Minister Climate Leadership Development Internship Programme under ‘Mera Punjab Smog Free’ initiative to pursue durable steps for the improvement of environment in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Punjab government is offering young graduates Rs25,000 under the internship programme to combat smog in the province.

The applications are open to graduates aged 18 to 25 who have completed their degree in the last 2 years. Registration in the Chief Minister Climate Leadership Development Internship Programme can be done by July 20.

In a statement, CM Maryam Nawaz said, “We need to undertake steps collectively for the permanent elimination of smog. Under the Smog-Free Punjab Initiative, young graduates will render distinctive community service. The graduates completing their degrees in the last two years may apply.”

The chief minister added that the internees would be paid Rs25,000 per month stipend under the programme, which would provide a platform for community service and environmental protection.

The participants will also be awarded ‘Community Service Certificate’ on completion of their internship programme.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam also appealed to the people to support the government in its efforts for resolving serious issue of smog by planting trees taking measures for curbing smoke emissions from vehicles and factories.

She also called for reducing the use of plastic in daily life and refraining from burning crop stubble and residue.

