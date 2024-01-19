Punjab launches “Excise Apki Dehlez Per” app

26.9 C
LAHORE: To provide hassle-free services to the masses, the Punjab government has launched the “Excise Apki Dehlez Per” (Excise at your doorstep) app.

According to the director general of Excise Punjab, the services of registration of vehicles and transfer of properties will be provided to the masses at their doorsteps.

An excise official will personally visit the owner for vehicle registration, he said, adding that the original file and smart card would be delivered to the owner’s residence.

The Punjab government is taking steps for the convenience of the masses.

Read more: Punjab govt launches learning driving license application

In December, last year, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi launched an online application for the procurement of a learning driving license.

According to the details, the caretaker government of Punjab along with Punjab police launched an application that will enable citizens to avoid long queues and get a learning driver’s license from the comfort of their homes.

