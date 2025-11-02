Punjab launches genetic program to boost milk production in cows

MULTAN: The Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab has launched a major genetic improvement program aimed at enhancing the productivity of local non-descriptive (indigenous) cows.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, said the Punjab government has allocated Rs 1 billion for the project, which will provide over one million doses of high-quality cattle semen at highly subsidized rates.

“Brahman semen doses are being offered at Rs 500 and Friesian semen doses at just Rs 150,” he said, adding that the program is expected to significantly improve the milk and meat yield of local cow breeds across Punjab.

Dr. Akhtar explained that most cows in rural Punjab are non-descriptive indigenous breeds with low milk production potential. “This project aims to improve their genetic composition, enabling them to produce more milk and gain weight faster,” he said.

Under the program, eligible cows must meet specific criteria: producing 3–5 liters of milk daily, being reproductively active, free from physical and reproductive diseases, and having calved at least once.

He said the use of high-quality semen would not only enhance productivity but also help farmers breed stronger and more efficient animals for future generations.

“These efforts will contribute to producing superior bulls, enhancing field performance, and building the technical capacity of both farmers and veterinary staff,” he added.

The deputy director urged livestock owners to visit their nearest veterinary hospitals or certified insemination technicians to avail of the subsidized semen doses.