Punjab launches helpline to tackle athletes' challenges

LAHORE: In a bid to address the persistent issues faced by athletes, the Minister for Sports announced to launch of a helpline in Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In an effort to streamline the process, the Punjab Minister for Sports, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, appointed a focal person from the Directorate of Sports Punjab to oversee the complaint resolution process.

The announcement was followed by directives to publicise the helpline number and establish the complaint cell promptly.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar emphasized direct engagement with the communities affected by sports-related challenges in Punjab.

Furthermore, athletes were encouraged to voice grievances not only pertaining to facilities but also regarding any other concerns.

The Punjab Minister for Sports underscored the importance of providing an optimal environment for athletes to flourish in their respective field.

This initiative was also seen as a step towards promoting sports culture, as attributed to Maryam Nawaz’s vision.

The Punjab Minister for Sports reiterated the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent and fostering a conducive environment for athletes.

