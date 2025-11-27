Punjab launches "Himmat Card" for special Children

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of the “Himmat Card”, reconstruction of special education centres across the province, establishment of a “Centre of Excellence for Special Students” in every district, and provision of transport to each Special Education Centre.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the “School Meal Program” for Special Education Students and newly completed Centres of Excellence, the chief minister of Punjab stated that the government was not merely supporting people with disabilities but investing in them so they may become productive citizens.

Chief Minister of Punjab has said that under the “School Meal Program”, 45,000 children in 313 institutions are receiving nutritious food daily. She added that she personally tested the milk and biscuits provided under the program to ensure quality.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the newly launched “Himmat card” aims to reassure parents that the government stands with them. So far, 40,000 children have undergone health screening and 30,000 have received treatment, enabling hundreds to regain hearing. Assistive devices including wheelchairs and hearing devices are also being distributed.

Maryam Nawaz described the construction of the first government-run school for autistic children in Punjab as a blessing, adding that teachers and special heroes deserved immense respect.

Chief Minister Punjab has praised Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Special Education Sania Ashiq and her team for accelerating work on special education reforms. She said that after taking oath, she had pledged to establish special education centres across Punjab, a promise Sania Ashiq had largely fulfilled in just 18 months.

She further stated that Centres of Excellence have already been completed in 28 districts, with construction in remaining districts under way, while 313 institutions for special persons across the province were being improved.

Maryam Nawaz has described the Centre of Excellence in Lahore as a state-of-the-art and historic project, adding that thousands of children were already receiving education in Centres of Excellence in Layyah, Bhakkar and other parts of north, central and south Punjab.

The government has introduced CCTV monitoring in classrooms and school buses, with 60 buses already equipped with surveillance to ensure safety and prevent harassment.

She described watching children read with Braille books and operate smart boards in smart classrooms as a miracle, adding that school buildings, classrooms and washrooms were being redesigned according to students’ needs.

She said that Centres of Excellence will also offer physiotherapy, speech therapy, specialised labs and audio-video rooms, while children are being trained in IT skills to enhance employment opportunities. The chief minister said she was pleased that eight special students trained at these centres had secured jobs at PITB.

Maryam Nawaz added that new electric buses were designed with automatic ramps and space for wheelchairs for special persons. She said that the country’s first government-run School of Autism would soon be inaugurated, having already received thousands of admission applications.