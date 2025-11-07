Punjab Government launches mobile app to support persons with disabilities

The Punjab Social Welfare Department has launched a new mobile application “Assistive Devices and Wheelchair”, aimed at enhancing accessibility for persons with disabilities. The app allows individuals to request mobility aids and assistive devices from the comfort of their homes.

The initiative, introduced under the Digital Vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is designed to ensure that assistive equipment, including wheelchairs, is delivered directly to citizens’ doorsteps with just a click.

Minister for Social Welfare Punjab and Bait-ul-Maal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, officially launched the app. He underscored that the initiative will simplify the process of providing assistive devices across Punjab.

Persons with disabilities can now apply for wheelchairs and other support equipment directly through the app, eliminating the need to visit government offices.

Users can download the application by visiting https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.adwc&hl=en or by searching “Assistive Devices and Wheelchair” on the Google Play Store.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt stressed that empowering persons with disabilities through digital technology is the government’s mission. “The Punjab government is committed to providing them with all possible facilities and ensuring inclusion through innovative solutions,” he said.

He added that the mobile app will also assist field officers in registering, processing, and monitoring applications efficiently. The Social Welfare Department has directed all field officers to download the app and launch public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the new service.