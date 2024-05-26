Online portal for purchase of sacrificial animals launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched its first official online portal enabling citizens to purchase sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes.

This portal allows people to buy sacrificial animals online ahead of Eidul Adha, streamlining the process with growing trend of modern technology.

The portal provides detailed listings of animals including their pictures, age, weight, species, breed, price and other relevant information.

Officials from the Punjab Cattle Market Management have ensured that the portal is secure for transactions, requiring ID card numbers from both buyers and sellers.

According to the MET office, if the month of Zilqad in Pakistan consists of 29 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 8, and simultaneously, Eidul Adha 2024 will be celebrated on June 17.

In the second scenario, if the month of Zilqad prolongs to 30 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 9 and the Eidul Adha will fall on June 18.

However, the formal announcement in Pakistan will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the sighting of the moon of Zilhajj 1455.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.