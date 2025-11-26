Partition of joint land made easier: A complete guide

Punjab government has made partition of joint land easier and free of cost to facilitate the masses, authorities are advising citizens to make use of the service without delay.

According to the Punjab Board of Revenue, once the registration process for a joint land transfer is completed, submitting a mutation application to the relevant government office becomes mandatory. This step formally transfers ownership from one party to another and serves as legal documentation of property rights.

The Punjab Board of Revenue has further simplified the procedure for dividing jointly owned land.

Citizens can now initiate and track the partition process online from home, eliminating the need for repeated office visits.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of Punjab’s free joint land partition service and apply through the user-friendly online system.

Authorities have also clarified that the distribution of inherited property is carried out strictly in accordance with Islamic principles and constitutional law.

Under the established procedure, all debts and bequests of the deceased are settled first. The remaining estate is then distributed among eligible heirs according to their prescribed shares.

For instance, if a deceased individual leaves behind two daughters, a wife, a mother, and a brother, the division of the estate would be as follows: the two daughters collectively receive two-thirds (one-third each), the wife receives one-eighth, the mother one-sixth, and the brother one twenty-fourth.