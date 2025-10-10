Punjab launches Pakistan’s first AI-powered “EcoBot” to monitor air quality

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced Pakistan’s first “EcoBot”, a smart digital assistant designed to enhance environmental monitoring and citizen engagement, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Secretary of the Environment Protection Department, the AI-powered “EcoBot” has been launched to serve as a communication bridge between citizens and the department, enabling people to access real-time information about air quality.

Residents can now check the Air Quality Index (AQI) of major cities — including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Multan — with just one message.

Officials said the EcoBot uses artificial intelligence and is capable of interacting directly with users. It will also offer guidance on protection against air pollution and promote healthy lifestyle practices.

Environment Secretary Sajid Bashir stated that the government aims to utilize technology to create a cleaner and greener Punjab through innovative digital solutions.

Read more: Punjab govt launches Smart Environment Protection Force

In April, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially launched Pakistan’s first-ever SMART Environment Protection Force, a ground-breaking initiative which is intended to address environmental challenges through innovation and technology.

On April 21, 2025, the announcement was made through the social media platform ‘X,’ where Maryam Nawaz labelled the launch as a “milestone in Punjab’s journey toward environmental improvement.”

The SMART Environment Protection Force is fortified with state-of-the-art tools, which include drone shadowing, real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) monitors, and mobile laboratories.