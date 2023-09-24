Punjab launches probe into vision loss through local injection

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formed a committee to probe the loss of eyesight among dozens of patients allegedly after being administered locally manufactured injection, ARY News reported.

The eyesight of as many as 40 diabetes patients was affected due to substandard injections in Lahore. Pakistan Peoples Party 9PP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor revealed that his brother and a friend’s eyesight was affected when they received the shot inside their eyes.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir took notice of the eye infection incidents and constituted a five-member committee.

According to the notification, the committee will submit its report within three days.

The committee was led by King Edward Medical University Dr. Asad Aslam Khan as convener while other members included Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Mayo Hospital’s Dr. Muhammad Moin, Lahore General Hospital’s Dr. Tayyaba and Services Hospital’s Prof Dr. Mohsin.

According to reports, diabetic patients in Lahore, Kasur, and Jhang districts were administered Avastin injections to address retinal damage.