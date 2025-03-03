Punjab launches real-time tracking system for 15 helpline complaints

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched a modern tracking portal to ensure timely and effective resolution of complaints registered through the 15 helpline، ARY News reported on Monday.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency in public service centres and keep citizens informed about the status of their complaints.

According to details, the new real-time tracking system would cover complaints lodged under the Virtual Women Police Station, the Virtual Center for Child Safety and the Virtual Center for Minorities.

Each applicant will receive a username and password to track the progress of their complaint at any time. Additionally, if citizens are dissatisfied with the resolution of their complaint, they can provide feedback and submit further grievances.

The authorities urge citizens to utilize the tracking portal for swift assistance.

To check your complaint status, click here: [https://feedback.psca.gop.pk/].

