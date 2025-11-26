Punjab launches wheat yield competition with tractor, cash rewards

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has announced the launch of the Wheat Yield Competition 2025–26 across the province.

According to a department spokesperson, the initiative aims to boost wheat productivity, with top-performing farmers set to receive tractors and cash prizes worth millions of rupees.

Rewards

At the provincial level, the first prize will include an 85-horsepower tractor, followed by a 75-horsepower tractor for second position, and a 60-horsepower tractor for third place.

At the district level, cash prizes of Rs1 million, Rs8 lac, and Rs5 lac will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners, respectively.

Eligiblity

Farmers—men and women—who own five acres or more of cultivable agricultural land are eligible to apply.

Joint landholders are also eligible.

Tenants and contract farmers may apply after verification of documents by the Tehsil Committee.

Application forms are available at the offices of the Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) in all tehsils.

Forms can also be downloaded from the department’s official website https://agripunjab.gov.pk/.

Photocopies of the forms will also be accepted.

Ineligiblity

The members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Senators, their family members, government employees in grade 17 and above, all employees of the Punjab Agriculture Department, and progressive farmers serving on divisional or district committees are not eligible to participate.

Deadline

The deadline for submitting applications is January 31, 2026. For further assistance, farmers can contact the Agriculture Helpline at 0800-17000 between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Terms and conditions

Application forms are available at the respective offices of the Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension).

Wheat yield competitions will be held at both district and provincial levels.