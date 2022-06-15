Punjab LG Act 2019 restored

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Local Government Act 2019 has been restored after Punjab LB Ordinance 2021 expired, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab government has appointed local government administrators in all the districts while the Lahore commissioner is appointed as the administrator of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation.

The Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 expired on June 8, 2021.

Now, the administrative system of the local governments will be managed according to the Punjab Local Government Act 2013. Meanwhile, the ECP will issue the schedule for the remaining phases of the delimitations.

Election Commission Punjab will issue notification regarding delimitations and authority, the ECP said and added that the schedule for the LB polls in Punjab will be announced after the completion of delimitations.

“Schedule for the LB polls in Punjab will be issued in the first week of September 2022,” the ECP said in its statement.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) had rejected PTI’s plea, seeking issuance of notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a delimitation case.

In the month of April, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) move to conduct delimitations ahead of elections in the country.

