Punjab LG legislation to be tabled in assembly on Monday

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to table the Local Government Bill 2025 in Punjab Assembly on Monday.

The government has decided to table the local government legislation in provincial legislature, and the bill has been included in the agenda of the session.

Punjab Assembly’s standing committee on local government has already approved the local bodies bill for legislation.

The government sources have said that the local government elections in Punjab will likely be held in beginning of the next year.

The Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Local Government has already approved the Local Government Bill 2025 in August. The law will introduce a new local government system in Punjab.

Chairman of the committee, Peer Ashraf Rasool, stated that the bill will be presented for approval in the assembly.

According to the bill, new delimitations will be made in Punjab, with district administration assisting the Election Commission in the process.

The standing committee has amended a controversial clause that proposed appointing the deputy commissioners as chairman of district committees. The chairpersons of district committees will be elected public representatives, with the DC serving as the co-chairperson.