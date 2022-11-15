Punjab LG polls: ECP expresses outrage over govt’s delaying tactics

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed outrage over the delaying tactics of the Punjab government for holding local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a high-level session to review the progress on the organisation of the Punjab LG polls. The ECP secretary briefed the participants of the session regarding the legislation completed by the Punjab government.

He apprised the CEC that the provincial government completed the LG-related legislation following the directives of the commission.

He added that the commission has only received draft rules regarding the election and delimitation, however, the relevant documents, maps and other data were not provided so far.

READ: FORCES COULD NOT BE PROVIDED FOR SINDH LG POLLS, MINISTRY TELLS ECP

The ECP expressed outrage over the delaying tactics of the Punjab government. The CEC said that the commission has already completed the delimitation twice and the expenditures were proved to be a burden on the national exchequer.

The CEC said that the lack of seriousness and multiple amendments have delayed the LG polls. The CEC added that the commission will have to complete delimitation for the third time.

The commission summoned the local government (LG) ministers, chief secretary and LG secretary to seek their reply.

Comments