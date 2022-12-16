Friday, December 16, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Punjab LG polls: ECP freezes administrative units, bans transfers

test

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has frozen the administrative units and announced the ban on the transfer of members and conveners of constituency committees, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the ECP instructed to freeze the administrative units across the Punjab province after that no changes can be made in the existing administrative units. Meanwhile, the delimitation of the Metropolitan Corporation and District Council was also frozen.

The ECP stated to keep the constituencies frozen until the delimitation process is completed.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.