Punjab LG polls: ECP freezes administrative units, bans transfers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has frozen the administrative units and announced the ban on the transfer of members and conveners of constituency committees, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the ECP instructed to freeze the administrative units across the Punjab province after that no changes can be made in the existing administrative units. Meanwhile, the delimitation of the Metropolitan Corporation and District Council was also frozen.

The ECP stated to keep the constituencies frozen until the delimitation process is completed.

