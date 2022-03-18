Punjab LG polls: ECP issues new regulation for independent candidates

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab chapter has introduced a new regulation for independent candidates for the upcoming local government (LG) polls.

The Punjab election commissioner issued a regulation that made the mention of the electoral group in the provincial ECP mandatory for all independent candidates.

According to the local body ordinance of 2021, political parties and groups would be allowed to compete in the upcoming local elections.

According to the ECP Punjab, heads of all electoral groups are required to submit their application form to the respective officer before March 24 to 28.

The head or any member of a given electoral group will be bound to submit their application form in a personal capacity. Applications submitted by post, courier or any other mode will not be entertained by the Election Commission.

The applicant will also have to pay a challan of Rs1,000 as a registration fee to the ECP.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced a deadline for delimitations in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan provinces ahead of local government (LG) elections.

