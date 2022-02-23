Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in Vehari

VEHARI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Vehari on March 6 in connection with the upcoming LG polls in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will address a public gathering and will meet political and local leaders of the area, sources told ARY News.

Prime Minister Khan will announce a development package for Vehari city of Punjab province, they said.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalized the schedule of public gatherings to be held in all four provinces in connection with upcoming local government elections.

According to a schedule, PM Imran Khan would address public rallies in Mandi Bahauddin, Tharparkar, RahimYar Khan and other districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week announced to launch a mass contact campaign across the country to mobilize the party at the grassroots level ahead of local government elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The decision to this effect was taken in PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The prime minister directed party representatives to prepare a schedule for public rallies in different parts of the country as the premier would himself lead the mass contact campaign.

