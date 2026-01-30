Punjab makes buyer’s name, CNIC mandatory on ‘Fard Baraye Bay’

LAHORE: The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has made it mandatory to include the buyer’s name and Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number on the Fard Baraye Bay, a legal document used to verify land ownership during property transactions.

In a statement shared on social media on Friday, the PLRA said the move aims to make land buying and selling more secure and transparent across the province.

According to the authority, the new requirement will ensure that the Fard Baraye Bay—issued for the purpose of sale—clearly identifies the intended buyer by name and CNIC, reducing the chances of fraud and duplication.

Key Benefits of the New Measure

Prevention of fraud: Eliminates the issuance of multiple Fard Baraye Bay documents for the same piece of land

Authentic records: Buyer-specific documentation with CNIC verification

Greater transparency: Land records will be linked to the buyer from the very beginning

End to Patwari culture: Reduces manipulation and forgery in paperwork

Online verification: Immediate verification of the Fard through the Punjab Land Records Portal

Investor protection: Safeguards citizens’ investments in land transactions

The PLRA said the initiative would also help curb paper-based manipulation and ensure a reliable digital trail for property dealings.

What is Fard Baraye Bay?

Fard Baraye Bay is a legal document issued by the patwari or a land record centre to verify land ownership, specifically for the purpose of selling property. It confirms that the land is free from legal disputes or outstanding liabilities and is prepared solely to facilitate the transfer of ownership to the buyer.

The Punjab government stated that this reform is part of its broader effort to modernise land records and protect citizens from fraud in property transactions.