Punjab govt makes motorcycle safety wire mandatory during Basant

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made it mandatory for motorcyclists to install safety wires on motorcycles and bikes during the Basant festival to protect riders from deaths and injuries caused by kite strings.

According to officials, the Lahore district administration has sent Basant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the Home Department for approval. Basant celebrations are proposed to be held on February 6, 7, and 8, with both daytime and nighttime activities.

To ensure a safe Basant, monitoring will be carried out using drones, and services of private firms will be hired for this purpose. Assistant Commissioners, police personnel, civil defense forces, and environmental protection officers will be responsible for enforcing the SOPs.

Sources said that the sale of kites and kite strings will begin from February 1, following registration and approval by the Home Department.

Authorities have fixed Rs1,000 as registration fee for kite sellers, while licenses for manufacturing and selling kites and strings will be valid for one year.

Before issuing licenses, clearance from Assistant Commissioners and police authorities will be mandatory. Registration for kite and string businesses will be applicable across Lahore.

Officials clarified that “Gudda” (large kites) flying will not be allowed. Kite flying and sales will be permitted for three days only, and violations will result in arrests and heavy fines. Breaching the SOPs may lead to up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs2 million.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore stated that SOPs for a safe Basant have been sent to the Home Department for approval and that police, district administration, and other departments are working together to ensure strict implementation. He urged kite sellers and flyers to fully comply with the safety regulations.