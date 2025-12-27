Punjab Mass Transit Authority issues official clarification regarding eTransit app e-Wallet, T-cash card

LAHORE: Punjab Mass transit Authority has issued an official clarification regarding the 𝐞𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐞-𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓-𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝 in the interest of transparency and passenger convenience, ARY News reported.

The Authority in its social media message to masses for awareness clarified that the 𝐞𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐞-𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓-𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝 are two separate systems and are not integrated.

eTransit Punjab App: A mobile application for planning trips, getting live updates, checking delays, and accessing the transit network.

T-Cash Card: A rechargeable smart card for paying fares on various Punjab public transport modes (Metro Bus, Orange Line, Speedo Bus).

Earlier, this year, the Punjab government has decided to convert all stations and stops of the Orange Line Train to solar power.

This decision of the Punjab government will reduce the costs of the Orange Line train and save the government exchequer.

According to the Orange Line train sources, a 1.6 megawatt solar power plant will be installed for the Orange Line train, through which electricity will be provided to all stations of the Orange Line train.

They said that the electricity generated from the solar power plant will meet the power required for electric stairs, stops and other needs of the Orange Line train.

It is worth mentioning here that in this regard, the Punjab government provides billions of rupees annually as a subsidy.

After converting it to solar energy, the system will save crores of rupees per month in terms of electricity bills.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistanis are increasingly ditching the national grid in favour of solar power, prompting a boom in rooftop panels and spooking a government weighed down by billions of dollars of power sector debt.