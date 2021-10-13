Thursday, October 14, 2021
Web Desk

Punjab announces dates for matric, intermediate exam results

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards have announced the dates for the release of intermediate and matriculation results, ARY News reported.

According to the chairman BISE Lahore, the intermediate results will be announced on Wednesday evening at 5:00 PM. The matriculation results will be announced on October 16.

All results will be announced online and students can find their results on arynews.tv website.

Earlier in September, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on May 16 had announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes without conducting examinations.

