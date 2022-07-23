Punjab matriculation exams date unveiled

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards have decided to announce the results for matriculation by August 31, it emerged on Saturday.

As per the details available with ARY News, the education boards have decided that students would be awarded grades instead of positions this year, while all students will be declared successful.

The results would be released online on the respective board’s websites, the meeting decided.

Earlier in March, the Punjab education department announced summer vacations and a new academic session schedule for all public and private schools.

According to a notification issued by Punjab School Education Department, the new academic year 2022-23 will start from August 1.

Students will get a two-month summer break from June 1 to July 31 this year, the notification read.

