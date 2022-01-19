Punjab minister announces date for local bodies election  

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed on Wednesday announced that the local bodies elections in Punjab province will be held on May 15.

The provincial minister said that no government had allowed the representatives of the local government to work freely, however, this time, the citizens would directly elect their mayor and local representative.

“We want to give an empowered local government system to the representatives who will be elected in the upcoming polls,” Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said and added that previously, they were rendered powerless.

He said that members of the assemblies and ministers, who are responsible for resolving greater public issues and legislation, had to sort out local level issues owing to previous systems.

“The assembly members are performing local government jobs and are running after funds and contractors to get their issues resolved,” he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in December 2021 announced that the local bodies elections in the Punjab province would be held in the month of March 2022.

“We are going to hold local bodies elections in Punjab in March 2022,” he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and local bodies minister in this regard.

