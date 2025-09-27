Punjab minister says modern air quality forecast system prepared

LAHORE: Provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that a modern air quality forecast system has been prepared in Punjab.

The system will forecast weather conditions and air pollution, and it will help to keep pollution down in big cities of the province.

Senior provincial minister said that an air pollution report will be released on every week.

The air forecasting system has been a combination of the real time monitoring and modern scientific modules and works according to modern air index and local requirement, Aurangzeb said.

The air quality forecasting system will also include the data of the modern monitoring stations installed this year, Punjab minister said.

Minister said that 41 air quality monitoring stations have been installed in Punjab, and the number of these stations will be enhanced to 100 in coming days.

The mechanism will also inform on public hygiene and health safeguards, minister said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the system has been a part of the government’s plan to curb smog adding that a crackdown on the practice of burning remainder of crops is also a part of this system.

Modern equipment will be used for monitoring of the air quality, air pollution and the weather conditions, she added.