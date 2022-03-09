Punjab minister ‘refuses to join’ Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik has refused to join hands with estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan saying that he could not leave the party in testing times, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Aleem Khan met Akhtar Malik two days back, however, the latter has refused to join his ranks saying that he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also made contact with the minister and a meeting has also been scheduled between the two today.

In a similar move, Punjab’s minister Yawar Abbas claimed that the opposition tried to buy his loyalty in a move to remove Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Yawar Abbas said a bigger party of the opposition tried to buy his loyalty by offering lavish benefits and an important role in the upcoming setup.

MPAs are being offered Rs100 to 200 million each for betraying the PTI-led Punjab government, the Punjab minister said and added that a lot of PTI members have been contacted.

Yawar Abbas said all the members have neglected the offers of the opposition and vowed to stand with PM Imran Khan in every tough time.

