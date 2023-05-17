Punjab minister rules out ‘any arrest’ at Zaman Park before 2pm tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir ruled out ‘any arrest’ at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Lahore residence before 2pm tomorrow, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker information minister said that statement about the arrest of Imran Khan was given to incite violence.

He said that those who were involved in the vandalism against in the armed forces punished as never before so that no once can dare commit such crime again.

Amir Mir claimed that according to geofencing tracked the presence of 20 to 40 terrorists. The man who waved the uniform of Core Commander is also inside Zaman Park, he added.

Earlier today, the Lahore police have blocked all the roads leading to Zaman Park, the residence of Imran Khan.

A heavy contingent of Punjab police was deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park while barriers were installed on several roads.

Sources told ARY News that Canal Road, Dharampura Chowk and Allama Iqbal Road have been closed to traffic. Police personnel wearing bullet proof jackets were present along with mobile vans.

Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, hiding in Zaman Park.

“30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park,” Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said while addressing a press conference.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming,” said Mir. “Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course.”

“PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the “terrorists”.