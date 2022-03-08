Punjab minister says opposition tried to buy his loyalty

LAHORE: Punjab’s minister Yawar Abbas on Wednesday claimed that the opposition tried to buy his loyalty in a move to remove Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Yawar Abbas said a bigger party of the opposition tried to buy his loyalty by offering lavish benefits and an important role in the upcoming setup.

MPAs are being offered Rs100 to 200 million each for betraying the PTI-led Punjab government, the Punjab minister said and added that a lot of PTI members have been contacted.

Yawar Abbas said all the members have neglected the offers of the opposition and vowed to stand with PM Imran Khan in every tough time.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not going anywhere and the opposition’s no-trust motion against him will fail.

He said this while talking to digital media journalists in Islamabad.

“They [Opposition] are offering Rs180 million to government lawmakers,” claimed PM Imran Khan, adding that he has asked lawmakers to take the money from opposition parties and distribute it among the poor.

