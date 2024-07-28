Punjab Monsoon: Heavy rainfall drowns Gujrat areas in deep water

GUJRAT: At least a woman died, and two others injured as heavy rainfall submerged several areas of Gujrat under a knee-deep water, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The city’s Gulbarg Colony, Rehman Shaheed Road, Shah Doola Darbar and Circular Road have been inundated with three feet deep rainwater.

The rooftop of a house collapsed in Kathala Punjab leaving a woman dead and two other persons injured.

Twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas also lashed by heavy rainfall.

Heavy monsoon rain also lashed Lahore and adjoining areas in the wee hours of Sunday, which inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply in many areas.

The rainfall reported in different parts of the city including Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Abbot Road, Canal Road, Qartaba Chowk, Davies Road, Upper Mall and scores of other localities.

The spell of rain in several parts of Lahore and adjoining areas provided relief to the weather-beaten people.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several electricity feeders tripped, plunging the city areas into darkness.

In Azad Kashmir’s Bhimbir heavy rainfall with storm caused flooding in local rivers and drains. The rainwater caused flooding lower Seerla nullah in Bhimbir. The rainwater entered in houses while Bhimbir-Mirpur main highway was also closed.

Three electricity poles were uprooted by the windstorm resulting in power outage in scores of areas.