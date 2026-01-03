Punjab motorways closed amid NDMA alert on intense fog

LAHORE: Intense fog engulfed various districts of Punjab resulted in poor visibility as the NDMA has issued an alert about intense fog prevailing in the region for three days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The road authorities have closed several sections of the motorway.

Motorway M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Islamabad and M-3 from Lahore to Multan owing to foggy conditions, a Motorways spokesperson said.

M-4 section of motorway has also been closed from Faisalabad to Multan and M-V from Multan to Zahir Pir, while Lahore to Sialkot M-11 was also shut for traffic, spokesman said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert regarding intense fog in South and Central Punjab for next three days.

A thick layer of fog is expected to engulf Lahore, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Pak Pattan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Vehari districts.

Fog is also expected to engulf surroundings of Sukkur in upper Sindh with likely foggy conditions in night and morning in Islamabad, NDMA said.

Motorways Police has advised drivers to ensure use of fog lights in vehicles during travel in foggy conditions as restricted visibility feared to cause traffic accidents.