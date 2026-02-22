Punjab moves to protect minority communal properties

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to introduce effective legislation to safeguard communal properties of minority communities.

The Minority Communal Properties Protection Bill 2026 has been tabled in the Punjab Assembly. The bill was presented by Philbos Christopher, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Minority Affairs.

Under the proposed law, an empowered Provincial Action Committee will be established. The Chairperson of the committee will be a minority member of the Provincial Assembly nominated by the Chief Minister.

The committee will also include the Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs, the Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, and the DIG Police Punjab. Additionally, six individuals from minority communities, including one woman, will be part of the committee.

The Provincial Action Committee will compile a comprehensive record of communal properties belonging to minority communities. It will monitor encroachments, illegal occupations, and misuse of these properties. Recommendations will be submitted to the government regarding sales, transfers, and lease matters.

The committee will also facilitate minority communities across the province in matters related to their properties.