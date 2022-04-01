Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin joins PML-N

LAHORE: Jugnu Mohsin, Independent MPA from Punjab and wife of former chief minister Najam Sethi, on Friday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

She made the announcement in a press conference along with Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

Addressing the presser, Jugnu Mohsin said that she was in contact with PML-N leadership for a long time, adding that she joined PML-N to address the problems of her constituency.

“I was elected as an independent candidate from Okara and had joined PML-N to solve problems of my constituency which I failed to address during the tenure of ruling PTI,” she added.

in another development, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

The governor accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad today.

Number game:

PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi will have to furnish the required number, 186 in the House of 371 members to become new chief minister of Punjab.

In the House of 371 members, the combined opposition, along with the dissidents, stands at around 200.

The joint opposition is believed to have the support of five independents, one Rahe Haq Party and around over 30 Jahangir Khan Tareen-Aleem Khan-combo members.

