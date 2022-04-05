Punjab MPAs repose ‘full trust’ in PM Imran Khan’s leadership

LAHORE: A number of members of the Punjab Assembly from various divisions of the province called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore on Tuesday.

The lawmakers reposed full confidence in the prime minister’s leadership.

Also Read: CM Punjab election: Hamza Shehbaz warns of ‘conspiracy’

They lauded the PTI government’s public welfare projects, and foreign policy.

Addressing a ceremony at Governor House earlier today, PM Imran Khan said a foreign conspiracy was hatched to overthrow the government and the traitors from within the country joined them.

Also Read: PTI to give election tickets to loyal workers: Aamir Kiani

The prime minister went on to say that that most of them – who joined the them – were unaware of it being a conspiracy at first. He added that it is our duty to expose those who are part of it.

He said that preparations for the upcoming general elections, which will be held within three months, have to be made.

Comments