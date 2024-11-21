Punjab offers free air ambulance service for deserving patients

LAHORE: Patients in Punjab who are in need have benefited from the free air ambulance service launched by the provincial government, ARY News reported.

As per the healthcare department spokesperson, the air ambulance service is offered free of charge to underprivileged patients, with all expenses covered by the Punjab government.

This service utilizes three small aircraft and two helicopters, costing the government $540 per hour for its operation.

According to the spokesperson, nearly 25 patients have been transported using the air ambulance service so far.

Additionally, air ambulances are stationed at three locations across Punjab, with plans to establish more landing zones to enhance the service.

Earlier in March, the Punjab cabinet approved the project, marking a significant step forward in emergency medical services.

Under this initiative, air ambulances equipped to transport doctors, paramedics, and essential medical equipment, along with life-saving medicines.

The air machines are designed to operate from short runways. They will also have the capability to land and take off from national highways and motorways.

After that in April month, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz announced that the air ambulance service will be operational in June.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Punjab chief minister said the training session for Pakistan’s first air ambulance service has been commenced.

First training session for Pakistan/Punjab’s first air ambulance service. The service will be operational in June Insha’Allah. Accomplished in record time. Alhamdolillah ! pic.twitter.com/h92jZTgz0T — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 13, 2024

Maryam Nawaz also made announcement of launch of the ambulance service within weeks in her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly.