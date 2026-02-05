Punjab okays Basant in Lahore under Section 144 restrictions

LAHORE, Feb 05 (APP): The Punjab government has finalized arrangements for the safe celebration of Basant in Lahore from February 6 to 8, enforcing Section 144 to prevent provocation, maintain religious harmony and ensure public order.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, certain restrictions have been imposed during Basant to uphold peace and respect religious sentiments. The spokesperson said that kites carrying images or symbols of holy books, religious places, personalities, political parties or national flags have been completely banned.

The spokesperson added that under Section 144, the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of kites with religious or political inscriptions or images is strictly prohibited. However, during Basant in Lahore, the use of plain single-colour or multi-colour kites without any images will be allowed.

The spokesperson said that Basant has been permitted by the Punjab government strictly as a recreational festival, and no violation of the law will be tolerated. Restrictions have been imposed to maintain public order and safeguard religious harmony during the celebrations.

The spokesperson added that under the Punjab Kite Flying Act 2025, the use of metallic wire and nylon string is completely banned, while the use of safety rods on motorcycles has been made mandatory during Basant in Lahore.

The Home Department has also issued special security guidelines for Basant, directing the district administration and police to ensure strict implementation of all notified rules and regulations. It has been instructed that vehicles entering and leaving the city be subjected to strict checking and scanning, and only legally permitted kite-flying material be allowed into Lahore, while prohibited items will be confiscated immediately.

The spokesperson further said that aerial firing and display of weapons are completely banned, with strict legal action to be taken against violators.

Additionally, Rescue 1122 has been placed on full alert to handle any emergency situation, while all hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of specialists, medical staff and essential medicines during Basant, added spokesperson.