Punjab steps up security as govt warns of fresh terror threats

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has placed the entire province on high security alert following recent Fitna al terrorist attacks in South Waziristan and Islamabad, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities have instructed all districts to implement security plans strictly and without exception, ensuring sensitive, key, and densely populated areas receive extra protection. The move comes after neighboring provinces—Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh—tightened security measures in the wake of the attacks, prompting Punjab to follow suit.

The provincial police leadership, including the IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs, has been directed to maintain a heightened security posture. Meanwhile, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and rescue agencies across Punjab have also been issued high-alert notices.

Officials stressed that coordinated and proactive measures must be taken to counter potential threats from extremist elements. Protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of the Punjab government, they added.

Security sources confirmed that checkpoints, patrols, and monitoring at public spaces, educational institutions, and other sensitive installations are being intensified. Authorities urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Earlier, Security has been placed on high alert across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following multiple terrorist attacks — one in Islamabad and another targeting the Cadet College in Wana, South Waziristan.

According to details, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued urgent directives to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and other senior officials to strengthen security measures across the province.

The IGP instructed that security be tightened at educational institutions, courts, and police installations, emphasizing the need for enhanced vigilance and continuous monitoring to prevent any further incidents.

He further ordered that the security of sensitive departments, judicial complexes, and law enforcement offices be made more effective, directing field officers to maintain strict oversight.