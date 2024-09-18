Punjab outsources government schools under PSRP

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced outsourcing around 14,000 government schools under the Public Schools Reorganisation Programme (PSRP).

“In the first phase, 5800 schools are being outsourced,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while inaugurating the Public Schools Reorganization Program. We will do monitoring and supervision ourselves,” said a press statement issued here.

“There are 50,000 schools in Punjab and it is difficult to guard every school at all times,” she said. The people who have been outsourced have become part of the Punjab Government’s team.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Public Schools Reorganization Program which will save Rs. 40 billion and provide employment opportunities to 70 thousand educated youth. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced to building of kindergarten schools in other districts after Lahore. The CM distributed licenses for the Public Schools Reorganization Program in the ceremony.

Other persons including three sisters of Dera Ghazi Khan and Akhut, Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP) and Muslim Hands were also given licenses, said CM Maryam. She also addressed the Public Schools Reorganization Program ceremony.

The CM said, “I can swear that outsourcing of schools was undertaken on a hundred per cent merit basis. The services of visiting faculty can also be hired for English speaking. The curriculum in the schools will be of the Punjab government and monitoring will also be undertaken by the Punjab government. Under the Public School Reorganization Program, all schools will be upgraded from five to eight classes. A theme should be set in schools to awaken the talents of children.”

She said, “Sports talent will be brought to the surface in the government schools. We will provide transport facilities for girls’ educational institutions. The Public School Reorganization Program is not a business proposition but a sacred responsibility. It is essential to arrange the best curriculum for the children. The children of government schools are very intelligent and have no shortcomings, they are attaining top positions despite the dearth of facilities.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif added. “If the children get facilities like private schools, then they can easily compete with the children of private schools. If the schools getting outsourced carry out innovative work beyond our expectations then we will provide them extra funds as well. The responsibility for setting the direction of the nation rests with the Department of Education and the relevant Minister.

CM Maryam said the education is very close to my heart, Alhamdulillah, what we dreamed has been launched today. I have seen by visiting myself, and do I make decisions while sitting in the office. I visit the field and review myself. We are introducing maximum relief-oriented projects for the people at all levels. We will succeed in improving the quality of education.

CM Maryam said the mafia created a conspiracy narrative against the Public School Reorganization Program that schools are being given to the contractors and we will not allow this to happen. A great deal of good practice has been adopted for school outsourcing and the solution to the problems of schools lies in public-private partnership.”

The CM said, “Dozens of applications came for each school, well-known school chains also applied. Under the Public School Reorganization Program, there has been improvement in the building, cleanliness, outlook and lab. The windows of the schools are broken in winter and the fans are out of order in summer. A zebra crossing will be made near every school for the safety of children.

CM Maryam said a staff will also be assigned to help children cross the road. The Punjab government has imposed a ban on transportation which plays without obtaining fitness certificates and indulges in overloading. The situation in schools in Punjab is still better as compared to other provinces. There are still some schools in Punjab, where there are 200 children and only two teachers. There is also a school where there are 40 teachers and two children.